MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 Mexican pharmaceutical
products company Genomma said on Tuesday it was offering to buy
Prestige Brands, which makes healthcare and household cleaning
products, in an all-cash deal.
Shares in Genomma Lab fell almost 8 percent after
the announcement, while Prestige shares soared 24 percent.
Mexico City-based Genomma said it was offering $16.60 cash
per share for Prestige Brands Holdings Inc, a premium of
23 percent over Prestige's closing share price on Feb. 17.
The deal is worth $834 million, excluding Prestige debt. The
company did not say how it planned to finance the deal.
The Mexican company, which is due to report fourth-quarter
results on Friday, earned 795 million pesos ($62.72 million) in
the first three quarters of 2011.
Genomma had 1.776 billion Mexican pesos ($140.12 million) in
cash on hand at the end of the third quarter.
Shares of Prestige, which sells brands including Comet
cleaning products and Clear Eyes contact lens solution, jumped
more than 24 percent to $16.78.
Trading in Genomma shares, which had been suspended pending
news since early Monday, fell as much as 7.8 percent to 26.56
pesos.