By Michael Erman and Yinka Adegoke
July 22 NRG Energy struck a deal to buy
rival GenOn Energy Inc for $1.7 billion in stock,
forming the largest U.S. independent power producer as the
companies contend with sagging electricity prices.
The deal will allow the companies to save around $300
million annually beginning in 2014 from cost and operating
improvements as well as balance sheet efficiencies.
Independent power producers like NRG and GenOn who sell
electricity at competitive rates, have been hit hard in recent
years as weak demand for electricity and low natural gas prices
have taken their toll on power prices.
The two energy companies said on Sunday the combination
would create the largest competitive U.S. generator with a fleet
of 47,000 megawatts, with assets concentrated in the ea s t, we st
and on the Gul f Coast.
NRG said it will pay 0.1216 share of its common stock --
worth just under $2.20 a share based on Fridays close -- for
each GenOn share. That is a more than 20 percent premium over
GenOn's Friday closing price of $1.8 2 a share.
The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of
2013, the companies said in a joint statement.
GenOn shareholders will own around 29 percent of the
combined company. The new board will have 16 members, with 12
from NRG and four from GenOn's board.
NRG's David Crane will continue to serve as CEO, while GenOn
chairman Edward Muller will join the NRG board as vice chairman
alongside NRG chair Howard Cosgrove.
The independent power producer industry took off in the
1990s as electricity markets moved toward deregulation. But
Enron's in famous ba nkruptcy and stretched balance sheets has
curtailed sector growth and pushed the companies to consolidate.
NRG bought Texas Genco for $6 billion in 2005 and
unsuccessfully bid for competitor Calpine in 2008. GenOn
was formed by the 2010 combination of IPPs Mirnat and RRI.
NRG's Crane, one of the more visible CEOs in the industry,
has aggressively moved his company toward clean energy, even
while it owns coal and nuclear plants.
"The combination offers a staggering amount of value to the
owners of the company," GenOn's Muller said in an interview,
referring to the cost savings. "Scale makes these companies more
efficient."
The deal will allow NRG to expand its reach in the Northeast
and California.
Crane said in an interview that the company plans to follow
the model it uses in Texas -- where it has a wholesale business
that sells power to utilities and other large industrial
customers and a retail business that competes with utilities to
serve residential and business customers -- in other regions.
COST SAVINGS
The companies said the combined entity would boost earnings
before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA)
by $200 million by 2014 through cost and operational savings.
They expect free cash flow to have a total recurring benefit of
around $300 million a year. The companies also said the combined
entity would be able to reduce indebtedness by $1 billion.
NRG said it expects the combined company to have an adjusted
EBITDA of $2.535 billion to $2.735 billion in 2013 and $2.630
billon to $2.830 billion in 2014.
NRG said its board of directors had agreed to declare its
first-ever quarterly dividend of 9 cents a share on Aug. 15 to
shareholders of record as of Aug. 1. The company said the
transaction would reinforce its ability to pay the dividend.
NRG pre-announced that it expects adjusted EBITDA to be
around $530 million in the second quarter. It also reaffirmed
its guidance of $1.825 billion to $2 billion of adjusted EBITDA
in 2012 and $800 million to $1 billion of free cash flow before
growth investment.