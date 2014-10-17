BRIEF-Medovex files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 mln - SEC filing
* Medovex Corp files for mixed shelf offering of up to $20 million - SEC filing
Oct 17 Genoway SA :
* Says H1 net income is 51,000 euros versus 106,000 euros last year
* Says H1 revenue is 4.04 million euros versus 3.69 million euros last year
* Confirms to expect for FY 2014 growth in activity and results improvement
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.