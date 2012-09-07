* Bain stake worth about $1 billion
* Bain founded by Republican presidential candidate Romney
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 U.S. private equity firm Bain
Capital Partners has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy a major
stake in technology outsourcing services provider Genpact Ltd
, the Federal Trade Commission said on Friday.
Bain, which was co-founded by Republican U.S. presidential
candidate Mitt Romney, will pay about $1 billion, or $14.76 per
share, to buy 68 million Genpact shares, the company said in a
statement in early August.
The FTC announced the antitrust approval in a list that it
puts out several times a week.
Genpact, which has a market value of about $3.82 billion,
was set up by General Electric Co in 1997 in the north
Indian city of Gurgaon to provide back-office services to its
group companies. It was spun off as a separate company in 2005.