Blackstone closes 7.8 bln-euro European property fund, source says
June 7 Blackstone Group, has closed a 7.8 billion-euro ($8.79 billion) fund that will focus on European commercial real estate, a source familiar with the matter said.
Aug 1 Business process and technology services provider Genpact Ltd said U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital Partners will buy a 30 percent stake in the company from General Atlantic and Oak Hill Capital Partners.
Bain Capital will pay about $1 billion, or $14.76 per share, to buy 68 million Genpact shares, the company said in a statement.
Genpact will also pay a special dividend of $2.24 per share to its stockholders before the stake sale.
Bain Capital, co-founded by U.S. presidential candidate Mitt Romney, was in advanced talks with the Government of Singapore Investment Corp to make a joint bid for a 40 percent stake in Genpact for $1.5 billion to $2 billion, Reuters had reported earlier this month.
Genpact shares closed at $17.15 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
* Stifel Financial - on June 6, Richard Himelfarb, Thomas Michaud, Thomas Mulroy, Victor Nesi, Ben Plotkin, James Zemlyak have resigned as directors Source text:(http://bit.ly/2sgUqiZ) Further company coverage: