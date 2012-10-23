General Motors says China vehicle sales fall 0.3 pct y/y in May
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
Oct 23 Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, posted a lower quarterly profit, and said it is concerned about volatility in its biggest market Europe.
The company's net income fell to $41.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $43.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue was flat at $268.2 million.
BEIJING, June 5 General Motors Co on Monday said its sales in China fell 0.3 percent in May to 294,425 vehicles, its second consecutive month of decline.
* British stocks set to open higher; Germany and France closed