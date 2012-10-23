Oct 23 Gentex Corp, a maker of automatic-dimming rear-view mirrors, posted a lower quarterly profit, and said it is concerned about volatility in its biggest market Europe.

The company's net income fell to $41.9 million, or 29 cents per share, in the third quarter, from $43.4 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue was flat at $268.2 million.