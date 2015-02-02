Feb 2 Genticel SA :

* Signs licensing agreement with Serum Institute of India for use of its Vaxiclase platform

* License agreement allows Genticel to receive up to $57 million upfront and milestone payments, as well as single-digit royalties on net sales

* Agreement is in context of vaccine development against whooping cough

