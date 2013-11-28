KUALA LUMPUR Nov 28 Gaming-to-plantations conglomerate Genting Bhd, which owns one of the world's most profitable casinos in Singapore, reported an 65 percent rise in quarterly net income.

Stronger performance in its gaming businesses in Singapore and the UK as well as its power division contributed to the better earnings, according to a press statement by Genting on Thursday.

Third-quarter net profit rose to 462.1 million ringgit ($143.04 million) from 279.42 million in the same period a year ago. Revenue climbed 12 percent year on year.

Genting has said its Singapore subsidiary, which reported a 20 percent jump in core earnings in the third quarter as gaming revenues improved, is keen to invest in an integrated resort in Japan when opportunity arises.

Genting also has interests in power generation and property development and operates Asia's largest listed cruise operator, Genting Hong Kong.

($1 = 3.2305 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; writing by Niluksi Koswanage; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)