KUALA LUMPUR Aug 29 Gaming-to-plantations
conglomerate Genting Bhd reported a 12.7 percent drop
in quarterly profit, as weaker palm oil sales and lacklustre
contributions from its Malaysian and Singaporean casinos
weighed.
Second quarter net profit to June 30 fell to 466.3 million
ringgit ($139.84 million)from 534.5 million ringgit in the same
period a year ago, the company said in a statement to the Kuala
Lumpur stock exchange.
Genting has interests in power generation and property
development. It's associate Genting Hong Kong is
Asia's largest listed cruise operator.
Genting also said in the statement its Singapore unit
Genting Singapore is monitoring gaming developments in
Japan and is prepared to invest in an integrated resort when the
opportunity arises.
For the full company statement, see
($1 = 3.3345 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Niluksi Koswanage)