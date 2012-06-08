SINGAPORE, June 8 Casino operator Genting
Singapore said on Friday it held a stake in
Australia's Echo Entertainment but declined to provide
further details.
"We have a stake in Echo as part of Genting Singapore's
investment portfolio," a spokeswoman said on Friday in response
to a query from Reuters.
Genting, whose main asset is the Resorts World at Sentosa
casino complex in Singapore, on Wednesday said it had bought
listed securities and that the value of its quoted investments
had risen to S$298 million from S$283 million.
It did not identify the firms in its portfolio.
Genting, which recently raised S$2.3 billion ($1.80
billion)through an issue of perpetual securities, said last
month that it was on the lookout for new projects to expand its
business.
($1 = 1.2754 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim)