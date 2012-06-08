SINGAPORE, June 8 Shares of casino operator
Genting Singapore fell to their lowest in eight months
on Friday on concerns it may get involved in a costly takeover
battle for Australia's Echo Entertainment Group.
By 0541 GMT, Genting shares had dropped as much as 3.3
percent to S$1.45, the weakest level since Oct 5, 2011.
"When there's an acquisition, there's always a concern that
someone will overpay," said a Singapore trader.
Another trader said Genting's interest in Echo came as a
surprise as the Australian casino market had relatively low
growth with greater regulatory risks compared to Macau,
Singapore and other parts of Asia.
Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake in Echo, raising
the prospect of a takeover battle with billionaire James Packer
to control a firm that could cost as much as $3 billion.
(Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)