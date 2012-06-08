SINGAPORE, June 8 Shares of casino operator Genting Singapore fell to their lowest in eight months on Friday on concerns it may get involved in a costly takeover battle for Australia's Echo Entertainment Group.

By 0541 GMT, Genting shares had dropped as much as 3.3 percent to S$1.45, the weakest level since Oct 5, 2011.

"When there's an acquisition, there's always a concern that someone will overpay," said a Singapore trader.

Another trader said Genting's interest in Echo came as a surprise as the Australian casino market had relatively low growth with greater regulatory risks compared to Macau, Singapore and other parts of Asia.

Genting said on Friday it had taken a stake in Echo, raising the prospect of a takeover battle with billionaire James Packer to control a firm that could cost as much as $3 billion.