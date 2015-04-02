By Aradhana Aravindan
| SINGAPORE, April 2
SINGAPORE, April 2 The Malaysian ringgit's fall
to 17-year lows against the Singapore dollar will limit the city
state's mass-market gaming revenues even after the opening of
Genting Singapore's new hotel close to Malaysia's
border, analysts said.
Like its rival Las Vegas Sands' Marina Bay Sands,
Genting is trying to improve its appeal to mass-market players
as it battles a slowdown in its high-roller business amid
weakness in the Chinese economy.
But whereas the Chinese are the major players in Singapore's
VIP gaming business, Malaysians and Indonesians are its top
mass-market foreign gamblers, and this sector is being hit by
the regional currency fluctuations.
The Malaysian ringgit and the Indonesian rupiah
both slumped to their lowest points versus the
Singapore dollar since 1998 in January and December
respectively, eroding how much gamblers from those countries can
wager.
"These two countries are significant contributors to
Singapore's mass-market volumes," Macquarie analyst Somesh Kumar
Agarwal said.
"The weakening of those two currencies further negatively
impacts the tourist arrivals and hence the revenue potential
from the mass-market in our view."
Agarwal expects Singapore's mass-market volumes to grow 5
percent this year compared with 6 percent in 2014. Volumes
typically refer to the bet amounts placed.
Singapore's casinos derive roughly half their annual gaming
revenues - amounting to about $6 billion in 2013 - from
mass-market visitors, who gamble a few hundred dollars in a
sitting rather than thousands of dollars a hand like VIP guests.
Genting's 550-room Hotel Jurong will open from next month,
offering a free shuttle service to the company's integrated
casino resort, Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), about 25 minutes
away.
The hotel would "form an important part of the business
strategy to drive greater visitation to Resorts World Sentosa,"
RWS said in an email to Reuters. RWS did not comment on the
impact of regional currency movements.
Indonesia, Malaysia and China are the top markets for
Singapore tourism, and the city-state recorded a fall in visitor
arrivals from all three countries in 2014, when annual tourism
fell for the first time since 2009.
The Singapore Tourism Board has highlighted currency
fluctuations as one of its challenges this year.
"Middle-class tourists are always looking at what their
purchasing power is in the country they are visiting," said
Jonathan Galaviz, a partner at consultancy Global Market
Advisors.
"If the value of their currency is going down fast
comparatively to where they want to visit, they will opt for
cheaper destinations or even simply just stay home."
(Additional reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Stephen
Coates)