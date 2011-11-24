COLUMN-Demand, not supply, is the great unknown for lithium and cobalt: Andy Home
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
KUALA LUMPUR Nov 24 Malaysian gaming and property company Genting Bhd said in a stock exchange filing on Tuesday:
* Q3 net profit down 22 percent to 597.2 million ringgit ($187.83 million) vs 765.9 million ringgit a year ago.
* Decrease in net profit largely due to tax.
* Says weakening global economic fundamentals will have impact on business divisions.
* Shares up 1.6 percent on Thursday ahead of announcement.
($1 = 3.1795 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Niluksi Koswanage)
LONDON, June 14 The number of electric vehicles on roads worldwide rose to a record high of 2 million last year, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).
OTTAWA, June 14 Canadian household debt as a share of income dipped in the first quarter but remained near record highs, Statistics Canada said on Wednesday in a report likely to reinforce concerns that consumers are becoming overextended.