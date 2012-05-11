SINGAPORE May 11 Shares of casino operator
Genting Singapore PLC fell as much 3.3 percent to a
seven-week low after it posted a decline in quarterly earnings
and several brokerages lowered their target prices.
Genting on Thursday posted a 33 percent fall in first
quarter net profit to S$205.5 million ($163.9 million), and said
it was looking for new projects to expand its business.
Genting shares were 3 percent lower at S$1.620 with over
14.1 million shares traded around 0125 GMT.
CLSA cut its target price for Genting to S$2.33 from S$2.39,
and kept its buy rating, as it expects the completion of the
west zone in Genting's Singapore casino-resort, Resorts World
Sentosa (RWS), to be delayed.
The broker is bullish on possible investments in Japan by
Genting or mergers and acquisitions in Macau, it said in a
report.
CIMB Research, which maintained its outperform rating,
trimmed Genting's target price to S$1.95 from S$2.00, citing
lower-than-expected operating margins and a higher tax rate.
However, Genting will benefit in the coming quarters from
the increase in hotel rooms and the rollout of RWS' west zone,
CIMB said.
(Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)