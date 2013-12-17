(Corrects to Twentieth Century Fox from Twenty-First Century
Fox in 6th paragraph)
* Investment depends on whether Genting gets license
* Genting's U.S. assets have doubled over past 18 months
* Genting to fund Las Vegas investment with own cash
By Siva Sithraputhran
KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 Genting Bhd,
Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group, will spend an initial $3
billion to $4 billion to develop an unfinished resort on the Las
Vegas strip, as it seeks to build a U.S. empire of casino and
leisure assets.
The Malaysian company is seeking to expand in the United
States as the world's largest economy starts to recover, and as
various states relax restrictions ranging from casino licenses
to online gambling.
Genting, which has held Malaysia's sole casino licence since
the 1960s, has focused its international expansion drive on the
United States. It opened a casino in New York City in 2011 and
has since bought upmarket waterfront properties in Miami.
Genting bought the Las Vegas resort this year from Boyd
Gaming Corp for $350 million, in its first push into the
U.S. gambling mecca dominated by the likes of Las Vegas Sands
. Construction of the resort was suspended in 2008 after
the onset of the global financial crisis.
"We are looking at $3-4 billion in total if we get approval
for a casino licence (in Las Vegas)," Chief Executive Officer
Lim Kok Thay, who was widely credited with Genting's global
expansion, told reporters.
Lim was speaking after the launch of Genting's $400 million
project to build a theme park with Twentieth Century Fox for its
hilltop casino in Malaysia.
The project is part of a five-year plan by unit Genting
Malaysia Bhd to spend close to $1 billion to spruce up
Malaysia's only casino, which faces of increasing competition as
Southeast Asian countries open up to gaming companies.
Shares in Genting closed up 1.4 percent at 10.24 ringgit
before the Las Vegas announcement, outperforming the broader
market that rose 0.7 percent.
U.S. EMPIRE
Lim said Genting will use its own money for the Las Vegas
investment. Its cash position grew 3.8 percent to 19.1 billion
ringgit ($5.90 billion) in July-September from a year earlier,
giving it ample room for U.S. investment.
Genting's U.S. assets have nearly doubled to 4.8 billion
ringgit over the past 18 months, though the revenue they yield
made up just 5.4 percent of the company's 4.6 billion ringgit
third-quarter total.
Revenue is likely to be steady at its $830 million Resorts
World Casino in the Queens district of New York City. It is
likely to enjoy a period without direct competition as no more
casino licenses will be issued for the area for at least seven
years.
Its $3 billion hotel and casino plan for the Miami
waterfront, however, stalled last year after a Florida House of
Representatives committee postponed a vote on a bill to relax
restrictions on casinos.
Unperturbed, Lim, who succeeded his father in 2003, said the
properties Genting bought in Miami have become a gateway for its
beach front casino in the Bahamas.
($1 = 3.2390 Malaysian ringgit)
(Writing by Niluksi Koswanage; Editing by Christopher Cushing
and Louise Heavens)