BRIEF-MX gold says it paid additional $425,000 to American Metal Mining
* MX Gold Corp. Continues to earn interest in durango smelter project in Mexico
KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 8 Genting Malaysia Bhd said on Monday it has received regulatory approval to raise up to 5 billion ringgit ($1.58 billion) with medium-term notes.
Funds will go towards operating expenses, capital expenses, investments and property development, it said in an announcement to the stock exchange. Notes from he programme will have a tenure of one to 20 years.
CIMB and Maybank Investment Bank are jointly advising Genting Malaysia on the deal.
($1 = 3.17 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter