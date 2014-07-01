KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 Genting Malaysia Bhd
has applied to the New York State Gaming Commission to
operate a casino in the U.S. state, the company said in a filing
to the Kuala Lumpur stock exchange on Tuesday.
RW Orange County LLC, which is owned by a Genting
subsidiary, paid a $1 million application fee on April 23 and
submitted the required documents on Monday, the casino operator
said.
Malaysia's sole casino operator has focused its
international expansion on the United States as growth in the
world's largest economy picks up, and as various states relax
restrictions ranging from casino licenses to online gambling.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Christopher Cushing)