KUALA LUMPUR Jan 10 Malaysia's Genting Bhd
, Southeast Asia's biggest gaming group, has partnered
with three U.S. horse racing associations as it seeks to build a
gaming resort in Miami, Florida.
Genting Malaysia Group, in which Genting Bhd is
the largest shareholder with a 47.1 percent stake, signed an
agreement with Gulfstream Park Racing Association Inc, the
Florida Horsemen's Benevolent & Protective Association Inc and
the Florida Thoroughbred Breeders' Association Inc.
"The partnership is the initial step towards enabling
Genting Malaysia to create a leisure and entertainment resort,
which includes a gaming facility with 2,000 slot machines in
Miami," Genting Malaysia said in an announcement to the stock
exchange late on Thursday.
Genting last month said it would spend up to $4 billion to
develop an unfinished resort on the Las Vegas strip. Earnings
from the United States made up 5.4 percent of the company's
third-quarter revenue.