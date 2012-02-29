SINGAPORE Feb 29 Casino operator Genting Singapore expects to issue perpetual bonds at an indicative yield of 5.375 percent per annum, below the initial guidance of about 5.5 percent, IFR reported on Wednesday.

The Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd has not yet provided an indicative issue size but orders have already exceeded S$2 billion ($1.60 billion), IFR added.

"Bookbuilding is still open as the roadshows are only ending in Hong Kong this evening. Pricing is expected tomorrow," said IFR, a unit of Thomson Reuters.

The Straits Times newspaper reported earlier on Wednesday that Genting Singapore hoped to sell between S$1 billion and S$2 billion worth of perpetuals.

Perpetual bonds, as the name implies, have no maturity date. According to Straits Times, the Genting Singapore perpetuals will pay an additional one percentage point of interest if they are not redeemed within 10 years.

Genting Singapore, which owns one of the city-state's two giant casino-resorts, is rated Baa1 by Moody's and A- by Fitch.

DBS and HSBC are global coordinators and joint lead managers for the issue.

Genting Singapore shares were up 1.9 percent at S$1.615 around 0730 GMT. As of Tuesday, they had gained more than 6 percent in the last three months but had lost close to 17 percent in the past year. ($1 = 1.2523 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Kim Coghill)