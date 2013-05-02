SINGAPORE May 2 Casino operator Genting
Singapore PLC's core earnings fell 35 percent and
missed market estimates as premium gamblers got lucky and won
more of their bets.
"Compared to the first quarter of 2012, the first quarter's
performance was largely affected by a much weaker win percentage
in the premium players' business despite a significant increase
in the premium players' rolling volume," the company said in a
statement on Thursday.
Three years after Singapore allowed casinos to open, Genting
Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas Sands'
Marina Bay Sands have become the world's most profitable but
analysts are concerned about a rise in debts from Chinese
high-rollers.
Genting Singapore's January-March adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to
S$249.7 million ($202.5 million) from S$381.4 million a year
ago.
Five analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a
profit of S$359 million by the casino operator, which is more
than half owned by Malaysia's Genting Bhd.
For the company statement, click:
On Wednesday, Sands reported strong quarterly results,
powered by its Macau and Singapore operations.
Genting Singapore has shown keen interest in opening a
casino in Japan and said it is interested in significant
regional deals.
