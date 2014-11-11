SINGAPORE Nov 11 Core profit at Genting
Singapore Plc slumped 27 percent in July-September,
hit by a drop in revenue from VIP players with the company
warning of significant challenges in the Asian gaming and
tourism industry due to an economic slowdown.
Gaming revenue dropped 21 percent, with core earnings
declining to S$253.9 million ($196 million) in the third quarter
ended September. This was below an average estimate of S$315.6
million in a Reuters survey of five analysts.
"The Asian gaming and tourism industry is experiencing
significant challenges in the face of economic slowdown in our
major visitor markets and other environmental factors," the
company, which is controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd
said on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2947 Singapore dollar)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Anand Basu)