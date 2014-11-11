(Adds milestone for profit, company comment)
SINGAPORE Nov 11 Casino operator Genting
Singapore PLC's net profit fell 43 percent in the
third quarter, hit by lower gaming revenue from VIP players, and
it warned of challenges in the Asian gaming and tourism industry
in a slowing economy.
Gaming revenue dropped 21 percent and net profit fell to
S$127.1 million ($98 million) in July-September. That was the
lowest since the quarter ending December 2010 when it reported a
loss of S$150.3 million. Genting said on Tuesday its premium
player business underperformed due to a low win percentage,
meaning high rollers won more than expected.
"The Asian gaming and tourism industry is experiencing
significant challenges in the face of economic slowdown in our
major visitor markets and other environmental factors," the
company, which is controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd
said in a statement.
Genting's core earnings, or adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), declined
to S$253.9 million in the third quarter, below an average
estimate of S$315.6 million in a Reuters survey of five
analysts.
Genting's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas Sands'
Marina Bay Sands resort are fighting for a smaller group of high
rolling players as China's corruption crackdown and economic
slowdown reduce the number of VIPs at their tables.
Genting shares hit a four-year low last month and are down
30 percent this year, making them the worst performer in
Singapore's benchmark index and among the worst in the
Thomson Reuters Global Casinos & Gaming Index
this year.
(1 US dollar = 1.2944 Singapore dollar)
