SINGAPORE Aug 13 Casino operator Genting
Singapore Plc's quarterly core profit fell 6 percent,
the fourth straight decline, due to slowing gaming revenue and
fair value loss related to investment in the gaming industry.
Genting reported core earnings, or adjusted earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), of S$296
million ($212 million) in three months ended June 30, compared
with an average estimate of S$243 million in a Reuters survey of
three analysts.
Gaming revenue dropped 28 percent, said the company, which
is controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd.
"We maintain a cautious approach in granting credit under
this market condition and continue to focus on the foreign
premium mass and mass market segments in the region," said the
company in a statement, "Our mass gaming business continues to
remain steady."
($1 = 1.3962 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Rujun Shen; Editing by
Prateek Chatterjee)