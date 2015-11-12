SINGAPORE Nov 12 Casino operator Genting
Singapore PLC said net profit fell 47 percent in the
third quarter, hurt by lower VIP premium gaming volumes and
fair-value losses from portfolio investments.
The company, controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd,
said profit hit S$66.9 million ($47.13 million) in
July-September, compared with S$127.1 million in the same period
a year earlier.
Core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 18 percent to
S$209.2 million.
"In gaming, our focus remains with the premium mass and mass
business segments as we continue to restructure the VIP premium
business," Genting Singapore said in a statement.
Shares of the company, which operates Resorts World Sentosa
in Singapore, have lost a quarter of their value this year,
compared with a 12 percent fall for the broader market.
($1 = 1.4195 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)