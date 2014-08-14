SINGAPORE Aug 14 Genting Singapore Ltd
reported muted second-quarter core earnings and said
it was well placed to bid for an integrated resort in Japan once
a casino bill was passed.
Genting Singapore, more than half owned by Malaysia's
Genting Bhd, said its April-June earnings before
interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) edged up 1
percent to S$313.8 million ($252 million) from S$310.8 million a
year ago.
"The gaming business recorded a growth of 9 percent from
higher rolling volume and win percentage in the premium player
business," Genting Singapore said in a statement on Thursday.
Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas
Sands' Marina Bay Sands are the world's most profitable
casinos. Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has thrown his weight
behind casinos as a way to revitalise the economy. A bill to
legalise casinos could be put to a vote in parliament this year.
"Our team continues to monitor the developments and actively
prepare for events that may arise upon the passing of this first
phase bill. The group has sufficient financial resources and is
well-placed to bid for this opportunity," Genting Singapore
said.
($1 = 1.2454 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Matt Driskill)