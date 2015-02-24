SINGAPORE Feb 24 Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc's net profit fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter as gaming revenue declined, hurt by poor performance in its premium segment.

Genting reported a net profit of S$118.9 million ($87 million) for the quarter ended December, compared with S$170 million a year earlier. Gaming revenue fell 9 pct to S$461.3 million.

Genting's core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 24 percent to S$190.2 million in the fourth quarter, below an average estimate of S$338 million in a Reuters survey of four analysts. ($1 = 1.3614 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anand Basu)