SINGAPORE Feb 24 Casino operator Genting Singapore Plc said it was focusing its marketing efforts on the mass market segment after net profit fell 30 percent in the fourth quarter, hurt by poor performance in its business from high rollers.

Genting's net profit fell to S$118.9 million ($87 million) for the December quarter, from S$170 million a year earlier. Gaming revenue fell 9 pct to S$461.3 million.

Genting's core earnings, or adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), fell 24 percent to S$190.2 million in the fourth quarter, below an average estimate of S$338 million in a Reuters survey of four analysts.

Genting's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas Sands' Marina Bay Sands resort have been vying for a shrinking group of high-rolling players, who are deterred by China's corruption crackdown and economic slowdown.

"In recent months, the macro-economic ecosystem has been altered to an extent that the gaming industry has to adjust to a new norm," Genting Singapore said in a statement.

"RWS has been reorganising its gaming programmes to focus marketing initiatives towards the foreign premium mass and mass market segments."

The company said its premium-player market segment was hurt by significantly below-average win percentage, meaning players won more than expected, and rolling volume.

The company said it was scheduled to open its new 550-room, hotel in Jurong Singapore in May, which will help drive more visits to the casino. The hotel is expected to add much-needed room capacity and improve visitors from the Malaysian market. ($1 = 1.3614 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)