SINGAPORE Aug 13 Genting Singapore,
which owns one of Singapore's two multi-billion-dollar casino
complexes, fell as much as 3.5 percent to a two-week low on
Monday after it posted lower quarterly core earnings that missed
expectations.
By 0103 GMT, Genting shares were 2.3 percent lower at
S$1.25, with over 18.5 million shares traded to be the most
actively traded stock by volume.
Genting reported earnings of S$306.3 million ($246.25
million) before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA), or core earnings, down from S$382.7 million a year.
This was also below an average estimate of S$361 million,
according to three analysts surveyed by Reuters.
