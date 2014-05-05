BRIEF-LG to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated for 620 bln won
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
SINGAPORE May 5 Genting Singapore PLC said on Monday its core earnings for the quarter ended March 31 soared 60 percent on the year as gaming income recorded robust gains.
Genting Singapore, controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd , said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the quarter rose to S$400.3 million ($319.37 million).
Gaming revenue at its Singapore casino rose 29 percent to S$671.9 million on the back of higher rolling volume and win percentage in the premium player business, the company said in a statement.
Genting Singapore operates one of the two licensed casinos in the city-state and has been expanding in the region. Earlier this year it joined hands with a Chinese property developer to develop a $2.2 billion casino resort in South Korea.
"Looking ahead however, we will closely monitor the economic developments in the region as the environment appears to be more challenging," the company also said.
"We have to dynamically calibrate our credit policies and balance our marketing thrust. Operational profitability remains our priority."
($1 = 1.2534 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Says it plans to sell its entire stake in LG Siltron Incorporated, a wafer for semiconductor firm, for 620 billion won
Jan 23 U.S. President Donald Trump addressed business and trade issues on Monday. Highlights of the day follow: TRADE Trump formally withdraws the United States from the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, distancing America from Asian allies as China's influence in the region rises. Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto says his country will aim to keep tariff-free commerce with North American Free Trade Agreement partners Canada and the United States in its talks wi
WASHINGTON, Jan 23 Volkswagen AG's dealers will receive an average of $1.85 million in a $1.2 billion settlement approved by a U.S. judge on Monday over its diesel emissions scandal.