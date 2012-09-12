SINGAPORE, Sept 12 Singapore's casino regulator
has fined Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa
(RWS) S$600,000 ($488,100) for partially reimbursing the annual
entry levy paid by some local casino patrons, which is against
the law, it said on Wednesday.
The Casino Regulatory Authority of Singapore (CRA) has
referred the matter to the police's white collar crime unit, as
the cases involved possible forgery, it said.
"During the course of investigations, CRA discovered that
certain documents submitted by RWS staff members to CRA could
have been forged, and that false or misleading information could
have been provided to CRA," the regulator said in a statement on
its website.
"CRA had therefore referred these cases to the Commercial
Affairs Department (CAD) for investigation into possible
criminal offences."
Genting Singapore's spokeswoman could not be immediately
contacted for comment.
($1 = 1.2293 Singapore dollars)
(Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)