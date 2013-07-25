KUALA LUMPUR, July 25 Malaysian palm oil firm Genting Plantations Bhd is planning an Islamic bond of 1.5 billion ringgit ($470.29 million), according to ratings agency RAM Ratings Services Bhd.

The mid-sized plantation company, which operates in Malaysia and Indonesia, will issue the bond through its wholly-owned subsidiary Benih Restu Bhd.

Genting Plantations will face a more challenging environment than its locally focused peers, as half of its planted area is in Indonesia where the regulatory environment is more uncertain and infrastructure is lacking, said RAM Ratings in a report on Wednesday. The company's operations in Indonesia are not expected to turn a profit until the end of the year.

Genting Bhd, one of the world's top gaming conglomerates, is the largest shareholder in Genting Plantations with a 53.6 percent stake.

Malayan Banking Bhd and OCBC Bank are advising Genting Plantations on the issuance. ($1 = 3.1895 Malaysian ringgit) (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Stephen Coates)