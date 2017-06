SINGAPORE Feb 22 Genting Singapore Plc said on Wednesday it swung to a net profit in the fourth quarter, helped by higher earnings from its casino in Singapore.

Genting, whose main asset is the Resorts World at Sentosa casino in Singapore, reported net profit of S$262 million ($209 million) in October-December, compared to a loss of S$150.3 million a year ago.

Resorts World at Sentosa made S$398 million in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last quarter, up from S$384 million a year ago. Fourth-quarter EBITDA was also higher than the S$375 million reported in July-September.