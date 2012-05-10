SINGAPORE, May 10 Genting Singapore PLC , which owns one of Singapore's two multibillion-dollar casino complexes, posted a 33 percent fa ll in first quarter net profit on Thursday, due to low er gam ing revenues. The Singapore unit of Malaysia's Genting Bhd earned S$205.5 million ($163.9 million) i n the January-March period, down from S$ 305.4 million a year earlier. Higher depreciation with the opening of new attractions in Genting's theme park in Singapore, as well as new hotels and a museum, also hit its earnings. Its Singapore casino, Resorts World at Sentosa, made S$376.4 million ($300.24 million) in adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) last quarter, do wn fro m S$5 28.4 million a y ear earlier. Genting's EBITDA was lower than the $472.5 million reported by Singapore rival Marina Bay Sands, owned by U.S. casino giant Las Vegas Sands. Resorts World's net revenue for the first quarter was S$787 million ($627.8 million), 1 4 p ercent b elow a year earlier, due to the casino's lower win percentages and business volumes in the premium player business, Genting said. Marina Bay Sands and Resorts World are the world's second and third most expensive casino complexes after MGM's CityCenter in Las Vegas, and their profits and profit margins are among the highest globally. Q1 results for Singapore's two casino-resorts in U.S. dollars: Resorts World Sentosa Marina Bay Sands Market share 42.5 pct 57.5 pct Net revenue $627.8 mln $848.7 mln EBITDA $300.24 mln $472.5 mln EBITDA margin 47.8 pct 55.7 pct