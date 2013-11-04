SINGAPORE Nov 4 Genting Singapore PLC
said its core earnings in the third quarter rose 20 percent from
a year earlier, as both gaming and non-gaming businesses
improved.
The company, which is controlled by Malaysia's Genting Bhd
, said its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to S$335 million from S$322
million in the previous quarter.
Gaming revenue climbed 15 percent on increased visits and
new VIP business, and non-gaming revenue posted a 27 percent
gain from a year earlier, the company said.
Genting Singapore is seriously pursuing opportunities in the
region, while a tight local labour market and strong Singapore
dollar are a challenge to the company's operations in the
city-state, it added.
Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa and Las Vegas
Sands' Marina Bay Sands are the world's most profitable
casinos, though tougher rules on gambling activities in
Singapore and tepid growth in business from Chinese high-rollers
are weighing on business.