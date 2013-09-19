(Corrects designation of Rod Windley in paragraph 6 to
executive chairman from CEO)
* To buy Harden's home health, hospice, community care
businesses
* Deal to reduce Gentiva's dependence on Medicare revenue
* Gentiva expects 2014 combined revenue of $2.1-$2.2 bln
Sept 19 Gentiva Health Services Inc
will buy the home health, hospice and community care businesses
of privately held Harden Healthcare Services for about $409
million as it braces for continued cuts in reimbursements for
its services.
Home healthcare provider Gentiva has been struggling with
the budget cuts and changes in Medicare reimbursement rates
brought on by President Barack Obama's healthcare law.
The deal will help reduce Gentiva's dependence on revenue
from Medicare and expand its services to dual-eligibles, people
who are covered by both Medicare and Medicaid.
Gentiva offered Harden $355 million in cash and about $54
million in its common stock.
Harden's shareholders will retain the company's long-term
care business, Gentiva said.
"The increasing healthcare needs of an aging population and
ongoing rate pressures will fuel industry consolidation and
Gentiva is positioned to be a leader in this effort," Gentiva
Executive Chairman Rod Windley said in a statement.
The Obama administration on Tuesday extended wage laws to
cover almost 2 million home health workers, who assist the
elderly and disabled.
Gentiva said it expects combined revenue from the two
companies to be between $2.1 billion and $2.2 billion in 2014.
It said the combined company's revenue from Medicare would
have been 72 percent of its total revenue in 2012. Medicare
revenue comprised 86 percent of Gentiva's total revenue last
year.
Gentiva said it expects almost half of the combined
company's revenue to come from home health, 41 percent from
hospice and 10 percent from community care.
The company said it expects the deal to add to adjusted
earnings per share within 12 months of its close in the fourth
quarter.
Gentiva said it would become a preferred provider for
Harden's skilled nursing and assisted living facilities in
Texas.
The company will fund the cash portion of the deal through
available cash and a new credit facility.
It expects to sign for a term loan facility of $855 million
to finance the deal and refinance its existing term loans.
Barclays and BofA Merrill Lynch provided committed financing
for the deal, Gentiva said.
Edge Healthcare Partners LLC served as financial adviser to
Gentiva, while Barclays acted as financial adviser to Harden.
Greenberg Traurig, LLP was legal adviser to Gentiva, while
Alston & Bird LLP was Harden's legal adviser.
(Reporting By Vrinda Manocha in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)