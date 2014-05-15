UPDATE 2-Omnicom's North America growth slows even as profit, revenue beat
* Shares down 3.8 pct in morning trading (Adds shares, analyst comment, details)
May 15 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it offered to buy home healthcare services company Gentiva Health Services Inc for $533 million, but the bid was rejected by Gentiva as it expects to generate more value as a stand-alone company.
Kindred said it offered to pay $14 per share - equally split in cash and stock - to Gentiva stockholders, representing a premium of 64 percent to the stock's closing price on Wednesday.
Including debt, the deal was valued at $1.6 billion. (Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Shares down 3.8 pct in morning trading (Adds shares, analyst comment, details)
* New credit facility replaces co's existing $650 million credit facility - SEC filing