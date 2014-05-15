* Kindred offers $14/shr in cash and stock, ready to make
offer all cash
* Gentiva rejects bid, sees more value as standalone company
* Kindred believes over 20 pct Gentiva investors would
support deal
* Offer good "exit strategy" for Gentiva's
shareholders-analysts
* Gentiva shares soar 70 pct, Kindred shares up 7 pct
(Adds details, valuation, updates stock movement)
By Esha Dey
May 15 Hospital operator Kindred Healthcare Inc
went hostile with a $533 million offer for Gentiva
Health Services Inc, after the home healthcare services
provider rejected the bid saying it could generate more value as
a standalone company.
Kindred said it made its $14-per-share offer public on
Thursday since Gentiva was unwilling to discuss a potential deal
to create a company with adjusted annual revenue of about $7.2
billion offering a full spectrum of services to an aging U.S.
population.
While it was not clear when or at what price Kindred first
made an offer, the company on May 5 raised its bid to $14 per
share, which Gentiva rejected on May 13, according to letters
between the companies made public by Kindred.
Analysts said the offer was a good "exit strategy" for
Gentiva's shareholders as the stock has languished below
Kindred's offer price since August 2011, despite acquisitions to
boost growth.
"We view (the rejection) as a meaningful error on (Gentiva)
management's part, as our long experience tells us that it would
take management a very long time to create that kind of increase
in value," CRT Research analyst Sheryl Skolnick wrote in a note.
Kindred said it was ready to raise its bid, currently
equally split between cash and stock, to an all-cash offer.
Kindred said many Gentiva shareholders, and mainly the more
than 20 percent who also held Kindred's stock, would support the
deal.
Gentiva did not return emails seeking comment.
Gentiva's shares were trading up 61 percent at $13.75 in
midday trading. They jumped as much as 90 percent earlier.
Kindred's shares were up 6.7 percent at $23.40, while shares of
home healthcare companies Amedisys Inc and LHC Group
also rose.
Before Thursday's gains, Gentiva's shares traded at 9.3
times estimated forward earnings, a steep discount to the
valuation of 17.9 times for the healthcare services sector and
18.5 times for the broader healthcare sector.
Kindred's offer - worth $1.6 billion including debt - is the
latest in a string of healthcare deals and unsolicited offers
announced over the past few weeks, already making 2014 the
busiest year for acquisitions in the sector.
Gentiva itself bought Odyssey HealthCare Inc for $1 billion
in 2010. The company, struggling with federal budget cuts and
changes in Medicare reimbursement rates, last year paid $409
million for Harden Healthcare Services' home healthcare
businesses.
Raymond James' analysts favored Kindred's offer, saying a
combined company would strengthen Gentiva's balance sheet, which
was "stretched to the limits" with the potential of further
strain due to regulatory pressures.
The brokerage upgraded Gentiva's stock to "market perform"
from "underperform", saying the stock's price over the short
term would be linked to a potential deal.
Citi advised Kindred and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
LLP was its legal adviser.
(Editing by Savio D'Souza)