By Amrutha Penumudi
Oct 9 Kindred Healthcare Inc said on
Thursday it would buy Gentiva Health Services Inc in a
cash and stock deal valued at $1.8 billion including debt,
ending its months-long pursuit of the home-healthcare provider.
Kindred said the deal, which it valued at $19.50 per share,
would enhance its position as a provider of post-acute care and
rehabilitation services and make it the largest provider of
integrated health in the United States.
Analysts have said the home-healthcare industry is ripe for
consolidation because of cuts in federal spending and lower
Medicare insurance reimbursement rates.
Currently, most of Kindred's revenue comes from operating
hospitals, nursing homes and rehabilitation centers.
Gentiva shares were up 16 percent to $19.38 in early
afternoon trading, while Kindred's shares were up about 1.8
percent at $20.11.
The offer has an equity value of about $720 million.
"I think it's a good deal for Gentiva shareholders given
that they had another offer from an unnamed third party at
$17.25 a share. Getting $19.50 per share is a win for Gentiva,"
Obsidian Research Group analyst Toby J. Wann told Reuters.
"In terms of the price ... it may be a little steep. But it
is fair as it gives them the opportunity to build a integrated
post acute care delivery network in 23 of the 30 major
metropolitans in the United States," Wann said.
The deal was pitched at a premium of 16.6 percent to
Gentiva's closing price of $16.71 on Wednesday.
HIGHER OFFER
Kindred, aiming to benefit from demand for healthcare from
an aging U.S. population, had originally offered to buy Gentiva
at $14 per share in May. After that offer was spurned, Kindred
came back with another bid of $14.50, which was also rejected.
Gentiva said in July it had an offer of $17.25 per share
from "a recognized owner, operator and investor in the sector"
that valued the company at about $634 million.
Gentiva shareholders will receive $14.50 per share in cash
and 0.257 Kindred shares for each of their shares.
The combined company will have pro forma net revenue of $7.1
billion, the companies said.
Kindred had revenue of $4.9 billion in 2013.
The deal is the biggest in the home healthcare and hospice
sector this year. Skilled Healthcare Group Inc combined
with privately owned Genesis HealthCare in August to create a
company with combined revenue of $5 billion.
Last year, Gentiva bought privately held Harden Healthcare
Service for about $409 million.
"I think with the network and the geographic coverage we
will have there is plenty of opportunity for organic growth,"
Kindred Chief Executive Paul Diaz told Reuters.
Kindred said it expected the transaction to immediately
boost earnings upon closing and add 40-60 cents per share to pro
forma earnings and $350-$450 million to pro forma cash flow
after the second full year.
