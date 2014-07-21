(Adds Gentiva's response)
July 21 Kindred Healthcare Inc said it
is prepared to buy Gentiva Health Services Inc for
$17.25 per share, matching an offer by an unnamed party last
week.
Gentiva shares were marginally up at $18 after markets
closed on Monday.
Kindred could make a raised offer if it was permitted to
conduct diligence, the hospital operator said in a letter to
Gentiva's board on Monday.
It was also willing to enter into "appropriate
confidentiality and standstill agreements."
Gentiva said it would review Kindred's conditional proposal
carefully in due course.
Gentiva last week rejected Kindred's offer to buy a stake in
the home healthcare services provider. The company also said it
had received a $634.2 million buyout offer from an unnamed
party.
Kindred earlier bid $16 per share for a 14.9 percent stake,
which would make it the largest single Gentiva shareholder.
U.S. hospitals and home healthcare service providers have
been hit hard by federal budget spending cuts and lower Medicare
insurance reimbursement rates.
Kindred shares closed at $24.19 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian and Joyjeet Das)