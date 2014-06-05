WELLINGTON, June 6 New Zealand utilities
software developer Gentrack Ltd said on Friday it would sell new
shares toward the top of its indicated range ahead of an initial
public offering and stock exchange listing.
Gentrack will sell 15 million new shares at NZ$2.40 each,
worth NZ$36 million ($30.5 million), after a bookbuild with
institutional investors and brokers.
In addition, existing shareholders will sell 26.3 million
shares, valuing the total offer at NZ$99 million, and giving the
company a market capitalisation of NZ$174.5 million.
Last month Gentrack said it planned to sell up to 18 million
new shares at between NZ$2.00 and NZ$2.50 each.
Proceeds from the offering will be used to pay down debt and
fund future growth. Gentrack has developed and sold software to
energy, water and airport utilities in Australasia, the United
States, and Britain.
The IPO, which is being managed by UBS, will open next week,
and Gentrack expects to list on the New Zealand Australian stock
exchanges on June 25.
($1 = 1.1818 New Zealand Dollars)
(Gyles Beckford)