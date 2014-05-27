BRIEF-Johnson & Johnson sees Actelion adding 35-50 cents to 2018 EPS
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018
May 27 Genus Plc :
* Has agreed with Yunnan Shennong Agricultural Group Co Ltd ("Shennong") that Genus and Shennong will not proceed with establishment of a joint venture at present time
* Due to previously announced current adverse market conditions for pig production in China, Genus and Shennong have now decided not to proceed with planned joint venture Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says closes 1.00 billion euro ($1.07 billion)issue of senior unsecured bonds due May 1st 2025, with annual coupon of 3,20 percent