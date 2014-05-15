BRIEF-RTI Surgical expands line of tissue matrices in international markets
* Announces expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 15 Genus Plc :
* Market conditions for genus's dairy and beef customers have been favourable, supported by rising output prices for milk and beef
* In period under review, overall demand for genus's products and services grew at higher rates than in first half of financial year
* Bovine volumes grew in double digits, as did porcine volumes, supported by génétiporc acquisition and strong growth in Asia
* Expects 2014 financial year results to be consistent with pattern over first ten months, broadly in line with expectations
* Effects of PEDV and lower pork prices in china are currently expected to continue over balance of this calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Johnson & johnson sees Actelion acquisition adding 35-50 cents to EPS in 2018