May 15 Genus Plc :

* Market conditions for genus's dairy and beef customers have been favourable, supported by rising output prices for milk and beef

* In period under review, overall demand for genus's products and services grew at higher rates than in first half of financial year

* Bovine volumes grew in double digits, as did porcine volumes, supported by génétiporc acquisition and strong growth in Asia

* Expects 2014 financial year results to be consistent with pattern over first ten months, broadly in line with expectations

* Effects of PEDV and lower pork prices in china are currently expected to continue over balance of this calendar year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: