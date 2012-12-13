BRIEF-Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
LONDON Dec 13 Genus PLC : * John Worby, group Finance director, to retire on 31 March 2013 * Stephen wilson will succeed john on 1st March 2013
* Athenex Inc says currently expect the initial public offering price to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share
* Tesla, Disney CEOs left councils after Trump's climate move (Adds JPMorgan confirmation of staying on, Boeing remaining)