Dec 11 Genworth Financial Inc named
Thomas McInerney chief executive as the insurer looks to move
past the billions of dollars in losses from its mortgage
insurance business.
McInerney, who was a member of the global management board
of ING Insurance from October 2009 through December 2010, is now
in charge of a company trying to convince markets and bond
rating agencies of the benefits of its mortgage insurance
business.
Shares of the company were up 5 percent at $7.10 on the New
York Stock Exchange on Tuesday morning.
"This is a positive, but they still have problems. McInerney
has experience, but it's still wait and see," said a Genworth
shareholder, who declined to be named.
Bond rating firm Moody's had said a downgrade is likely
unless the company can insulate itself from continuing losses
from the mortgage insurance unit.
Long-time CEO Michael Frazier resigned in May after the
insurer pushed back plans to sell a minority stake in its
Australian mortgage insurance business through an initial public
offering.
The Australian unit's listing would have freed up capital,
which shareholders were hoping would be used for a long-awaited
share buyback program.
Hedge fund Highfield Capital, which owns more than 5 percent
of Genworth, had in June said it expects to discuss options for
the U.S. mortgage business, including a sale.