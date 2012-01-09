Jan 9 Genworth Financial Inc said on Monday it plans to sell its tax and accounting financial adviser unit to California-based Cetera Financial Group as it frees up capital to focus on its core wealth management businesses.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The unit, Genworth Financial Investment Services, will become the fourth independently managed broker-dealer of Cetera, the roughly two-year-old firm which caters to financial advisers and institutions.

"With the sale of GFIS, Genworth will focus on its core turnkey asset management businesses within Genworth Financial Wealth Management," the firm said in a statement.

Cetera already has under its umbrella the broker-dealers Financial Network Investment Corporation, Multi-Financial Securities Corporation and PrimeVest Financial Services. Through these three units, it serves roughly 5,000 financial advisers and more than 700 financial institutions.

The acquisition is set to close in roughly 90 days, pending regulatory approvals, Cetera said in a statement.

Enrique Vasquez, president and chief executive officer of the Genworth unit, will remain head of the firm under Cetera, reporting to Cetera's Chief Executive Officer Valerie Brown.

The sale was a part of the firm's efforts to strengthen its capital flexibility and risk buffers, Genworth's Chief Executive Officer Michael Fraizer said in a statement.

The unit, founded in 1981, has about 2,000 independent tax and accounting professionals and financial advisers in its network. It has been a part of Genworth since 1998.