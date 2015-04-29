April 29 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc is considering strategic options,
including going private or selling its global life and annuity
insurance unit (GLAIC), Chief Executive Tom McInerney said.
The company's shares rose 6.5 percent to $8.51 in early
trading on Wednesday.
"We're in the early stages of talking to players who might
be interested in the GLAIC entity," McInerney said on a
conference call.
McInerney also said he expected a "significant loss" on the
sale of the company's lifestyle protection business.
The company reported a quarterly profit on Tuesday after
posting losses for the previous two quarters.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan; Editing by Simon Jennings)