March 2 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc said it identified "material weakness" in its control over financial reporting, due to which it failed to spot a $44 million after-tax calculation error.

Genworth said it failed to correctly implement changes to one of its methodologies as part of its long-term care insurance claim reserves review in the third quarter of 2014. (1.usa.gov/1DxinwL)

The company said the deficiency did not result in a material misstatement in its consolidated financial statements. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)