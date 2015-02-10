(Adds estimates, details, share move)
Feb 9 Genworth Financial Inc reported a
quarterly loss much bigger than market estimates as it took an
after-tax charge of $478 million related to long-term care (LTC)
active life blocks it bought before 1996.
The company's shares were down 6 percent after the bell.
Genworth said it was carrying out a restructuring plan
targeting more than $100 million in pre-tax cash savings over
the next two years.
"I am disappointed by the continued challenges in our older
LTC blocks," Chief Executive Tom McInerney said in a statement.
The company recorded after-tax non-cash charges of $340
million reflecting the write off of remaining life insurance and
LTC goodwill and other charges in the fourth quarter ended Dec.
31.
Genworth also recognized a tax charge of $174 million, in
addition to a $274 million charge related to its U.S. life
insurance business, as it doesn't plan to permanently reinvest
earnings from Genworth Mortgage Insurance Australia Ltd
.
The company posted a surprise third-quarter loss in November
as it took a pre-tax charge of $531 million to cover losses in
its long-term care insurance business.
The business assists people suffering from chronic
conditions by covering costs for extended care at home or in
assisted living facilities.
Genworth, spun off from General Electric Co a decade
ago, had written generous care policies offering long periods of
coverage years ago. The policies became less profitable after
interest rates hit rock bottom.
Since 2013, Genworth has stepped up efforts to stem the fall
in profit by getting approvals from states to raise in-force
insurance premium rates.
Genworth's fourth-quarter revenue of $2.42 billion was
little changed from a year earlier.
Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $760
million, or $1.53 per share, compared with a profit of $208
million, or 41 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected a loss of 13 cents per
share on revenue of $2.41 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
Genworth shares have lost more than a third of their value
after posting the third-quarter loss.
