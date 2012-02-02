* Q4 EPS $0.22 vs loss/shr $0.33 year-ago
* U.S. mortgage unit operating loss down 73 pct
* U.S. life insurance operating profit up 14 pct
* Shares up 7 percent after-market
Feb 2 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth
Financial Inc swung to a fourth-quarter profit, as fewer
Americans defaulted on the home loans it insures, sending its
shares up 7 percent in extended trade.
Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers
make downpayments below 20 percent. During the housing boom,
Genworth and pure-play mortgage insurers MGIC Investment
and Radian Inc insured millions of mortgages at low
premiums and were stuck with billions in losses when the loans
went bust.
Genworth's losses from souring U.S. mortgages have been
wiping out profits from its wealth management and life insurance
units, and last year, the company hinted it might split its
businesses.
But the losses seem to be abating. Genworth said operating
losses from its U.S. mortgage unit fell 73 percent to $94.0
million and new flow delinquencies -- a measure of how many new
loans were in default -- fell 15 percent.
Operating profit at the U.S. life insurance unit rose 14
percent.
Genworth's fourth-quarter profit was $107 million, or 22
cents a share, compared to a loss of $161 million, or 33 cents a
share, last year.
On an operating basis, excluding investment gains and
losses, Genworth posted a profit of 17 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 19
cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric
, Genworth has taken a number of steps to improve its
operations. The company is in the process of listing a minority
stake in its Australian mortgage insurance operations, and is
freeing up capital, possibly speeding up a share buyback.
The insurer's steps over the past six months have helped
stem the slide in its stock price. Investors have been critical
of the company for not doing enough to boost share value, with
hedge fund maven Steve Eisman going so far as to threaten a
proxy war.
The Richmond, Virginia-based company's shares, which have
lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last year, were
up 7 percent in trading after the bell.
They closed at $8.04 on Thursday on the New York Stock
Exchange.