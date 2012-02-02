* Q4 EPS $0.22 vs loss/shr $0.33 year-ago

* U.S. mortgage unit operating loss down 73 pct

* U.S. life insurance operating profit up 14 pct

* Shares up 7 percent after-market

Feb 2 Life and mortgage insurer Genworth Financial Inc swung to a fourth-quarter profit, as fewer Americans defaulted on the home loans it insures, sending its shares up 7 percent in extended trade.

Mortgage insurers protect lenders in cases where homebuyers make downpayments below 20 percent. During the housing boom, Genworth and pure-play mortgage insurers MGIC Investment and Radian Inc insured millions of mortgages at low premiums and were stuck with billions in losses when the loans went bust.

Genworth's losses from souring U.S. mortgages have been wiping out profits from its wealth management and life insurance units, and last year, the company hinted it might split its businesses.

But the losses seem to be abating. Genworth said operating losses from its U.S. mortgage unit fell 73 percent to $94.0 million and new flow delinquencies -- a measure of how many new loans were in default -- fell 15 percent.

Operating profit at the U.S. life insurance unit rose 14 percent.

Genworth's fourth-quarter profit was $107 million, or 22 cents a share, compared to a loss of $161 million, or 33 cents a share, last year.

On an operating basis, excluding investment gains and losses, Genworth posted a profit of 17 cents a share.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 19 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Once part of industrial conglomerate General Electric , Genworth has taken a number of steps to improve its operations. The company is in the process of listing a minority stake in its Australian mortgage insurance operations, and is freeing up capital, possibly speeding up a share buyback.

The insurer's steps over the past six months have helped stem the slide in its stock price. Investors have been critical of the company for not doing enough to boost share value, with hedge fund maven Steve Eisman going so far as to threaten a proxy war.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company's shares, which have lost more than 40 percent of their value in the last year, were up 7 percent in trading after the bell.

They closed at $8.04 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.