* "Portfolio solutions" attracts $500 mln
* GPS part of trend to simplify diversified investing
By Joseph A. Giannone
Dec 22 In just seven months, Genworth Financial , which sells fund-management services to financial
advisers, has attracted more than $500 million to its new
Portfolio Solutions product.
The program, marketed as a simplified approach that invests
across a range of strategies, lets people gain exposure to a
broad mix of strategies and different fund managers through one
investment.
By narrowing down thousands of investment options to a
handful of strategies, Genworth is trying to attract investors
who are overwhelmed by choice and are uncertain about how to
approach today's volatile markets.
"Clients are scared; they've lost their footing," Gurinder
Ahluwalia, chief executive of Genworth Financial Wealth
Management, said in an interview. "There are so many choices,
people don't know what to do."
Investors with a minimum $25,000 can choose from four
approaches to investing - such as strategies that seek absolute
returns in any market. Or they can pick funds that make
adjustments to short-term market moves. Each strategy is
invested by Genworth with outside fund managers, including
State Street.
"This takes our entire platform of different strategies and
asset allocations and combines it into one portfolio," he said.
In industry parlance, Genworth is a turnkey asset
management platform, or TAMP, overseeing about $25 billion of
assets through portfolios sold through 6,000 advisers at
independent brokerages and other firms.
Genworth joins SEI Investments , Envestnet
and BNY Mellon's Lockwood Advisors in targeting the
growing ranks of brokers who are delegating portfolio
management duties to third parties as a way to devote more time
to drumming up business or to work with existing clients.
Investors at big brokerage firms have long been able to
create diversified portfolios through unified managed accounts.
The Money Management Institute said UMAs across the industry
contained $129 billion of assets at the end of March, the
latest figures available.
Frank Campanale, vice chairman of independent brokerage
First Allied Securities and the former CEO of Smith Barney
Consulting Group, said small firms are gaining ground as
falling custody costs and new technology let turnkey firms like
Genworth provide these services at lower cost.
"It has come to the point where independent providers can
do some sophisticated stuff," said Campanale, who helped Smith
Barney pioneer fee-based managed accounts in the 1970s and then
the UMA in 2002.
That said, the industry is evolving from the days where
investors walked into a big firm that managed funds and
dispensed advice. Now more Americans get their financial advice
from independent brokers and registered investment advisers,
who in turn seek support from specialized, third-party
providers.
Ahluwalia says TAMPs are like the high-end grocer who
selects the best cheeses for shoppers. Genworth selects what it
considers top fund managers for different strategies, and then
put those investments together in portfolios that suit
different objectives, such as generating income.
Genworth declined to disclose performance data for GPS,
saying the program was too new.
There is no specific fee for participating in GPS, though
investors would pay expenses associated with the underlying
funds. For a fully diversified strategy, that could mean paying
fees of 1.6 percent on assets in the account, in addition to
management fees levied by the financial adviser, usually about
1 percent.
Many firms offer products that make investing decisions on
behalf of the adviser and the investor. Among the most popular:
target-date funds, which adjust holdings of stocks and bonds as
investor get closer to retirement, and asset allocation funds,
which shift money across stocks, bonds and other assets.
"The 2008 crisis increased the level of fear and the number
of investors wanting more solution-oriented products, which
hands off allocations and strategy decisions to the fund
firms," said David Falkof, mutual fund analyst at Morningstar.
As a comparison, Envestnet, which has been in business
since 1999, has increased assets under management or advisement
by an average of 33 percent a year, Sandler O'Neill analyst
Christopher Donat wrote in a research report.
Envestnet's assets under administration fell 8 percent to
$128 billion in the three months ended Sept. 30, the most
recent data available, mostly reflecting the contraction of
financial markets.
UMAs also have been popular -- including among brokerages
eager to reduce their dependence on trading commissions -- with
assets doubling last year to $124 billion, though growth slowed
to an annualized 12 percent during the first quarter.